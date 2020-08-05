Trump says U.S. ready to assist Lebanon after 'terrible attack'
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he sent his sympathies to Lebanon for the dozens of people killed and thousands wounded in a massive explosion in Beirut, which he cast as an attack, and offered U.S. help. "The United States stands ready to assist Lebanon," Trump said at a White House briefing.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 03:50 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 03:50 IST
"The United States stands ready to assist Lebanon," Trump said at a White House briefing. "We will be there to help. It looks like a terrible attack."
