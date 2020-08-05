PM condoles death of ex Maha CM Nilangekar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, saying he served the state diligently Nilangekar died in Pune on Wednesday after a brief illness. He served the state diligently, especially working for the welfare of farmers and the poor," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, saying he served the state diligently
Nilangekar died in Pune on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 89
"Shri Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Ji was a stalwart of Maharashtra politics. He served the state diligently, especially working for the welfare of farmers and the poor," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi. "Anguished by his demise.My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar
- Maharashtra
- Pune
ALSO READ
Why should Gujarat rule all states? says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan.
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Manipur water supply project via video link.
Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Narendra Modi
We've invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to next G-7, where we'll advance economic prosperity network: Pompeo.
Resolve for self-reliant India this Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi