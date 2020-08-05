PM condoles death of ex Maha CM Nilangekar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, saying he served the state diligently

Nilangekar died in Pune on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 89

"Shri Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Ji was a stalwart of Maharashtra politics. He served the state diligently, especially working for the welfare of farmers and the poor," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi. "Anguished by his demise.My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.