US Representative Clay ousted in Democratic primary by progressive Cori Bush -New York Times

US Representative Clay ousted in Democratic primary by progressive Cori Bush -New York TimesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:12 IST
Long-time U.S. Representative William Lacy Clay was ousted on Tuesday by progressive challenger Cori Bush in the Missouri Democratic primary, the New York Times said.
Bush was endorsed by the Justice Democrats, the same left-wing group that helped launch Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez two years ago. Bush became a community activist after Black man Michael Brown was fatally shot by police in 2014. She and the congressman are both Black.
