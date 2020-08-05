Left Menu
Development News Edition

History is repeating itself with the construction of Ram temple, says PM Modi

Describing the foundation stone laying for the construction work of Ram Temple as a historical moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said history is repeating itself.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:20 IST
History is repeating itself with the construction of Ram temple, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Ram Janmabhoomi on Wednesday in Ayodhya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Describing the foundation stone laying for the construction work of Ram Temple as a historical moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said history is repeating itself. "With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts of temple construction will be completed," PM Modi said.

"Lord Ram always had love in his heart for the poor. His administrative system depended on social equity," he added. PM Modi further said Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of 'Ram Rajya' (ideal state) on the basis of Lord Ram's character and his virtues.

"Ram spoke on the basis of place, time and situation. He taught people how to discharge one's duties," the Prime Minister said. "Ram resides in our hearts and is an integral part of our lives. People should witness the power of Lord Ram. There were efforts made in various junctures of our history to erase our existence but Lord Ram prevails and is the basis of our culture," he added.

The Prime Minister further said it is an emotional moment today for the country when the foundation stone of Ram temple is being laid. "Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country. A long wait ends today. A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further said that the Ram temple will inspire the entire humanity till eternity. "I believe that this grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, like the name of Shri Ram, will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture. I believe it will inspire the entire humanity till eternity," he said.

"We will have to remember that whenever mankind believed in Lord Ram, progress took place. Whenever we deviated from the righteous path, doors to destruction opened. We will have to keep everyone's sentiments in mind. We have to ensure everyone's development with the support and trust of all," he added. PM Modi further said the Ram temple will become a modern symbol of India's traditions.

"Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of the collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations," Modi said. The Prime Minister further said he had to come to Ayodhya to fulfil the work of Lord Ram.

"I had to come because without doing the work of Lord Ram I can't take rest (translated from a couplet in Awadhi)," he said. "India is creating a glorious chapter in history in the presence of the Lord Bhaskara (Sun god) on the bank of Saryu river today. From Kanyakumari to Ksheer Bhawani, Koteshwar to Kamakhya, Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath, Bodh Gaya to Sarnath, Amritsar Sahib to Patna Sahib, Andaman to Ajmer, Sammed Shikhar to Shravanabelagola, Lakshadweep to Leh," he said.

PM Modi earlier conducted 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya today. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Temple bhoomi pujan will pave way for 'Ram rajya': Mahajan

The foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday will pave the way for the concept of Ram Rajya to take shape in the country, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said. Mahajan, who watched the live telecast of the bhoomi puj...

HC seeks reply from police, Zee News on TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s plea in defamation case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked Delhi Police and Zee News to respond to a plea by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra challenging the summons and framing of charges against her in a defamation case filed by the news channel and its edit...

PM Modi violated oath of office by laying foundation stone of Ram Temple: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. India is a secular country. Prime Minister has violated the oat...

Temple will be epitome of not only Lord Ram's greatness, but of India's too: Yogi

Calling the foundation stone laying for Ram temple the most awaited moment of the past 500 years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Rams greatness but of Indias to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020