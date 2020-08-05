Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. lawmaker Marshall beats Trump ally Kobach in Kansas primary race

The Kobach and Tlaib races, as well as Bush's upset of Clay in Missouri, are testing whether each party will steer to the right or left, or stay closer to the political center. Bush, 44, won the Democratic primary in Missouri's 1st congressional district, which includes part of St. Louis, with 48.6% of the vote to 45.5% for Clay, the New York Times said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:39 IST
U.S. lawmaker Marshall beats Trump ally Kobach in Kansas primary race
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RepMarshall)

U.S. Representative Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican primary for the Senate on Tuesday, defeating anti-immigration firebrand Kris Kobach with the help of the party establishment, which feared Kobach would hurt Republican chances in the fall. The race was among a number of Congressional primary contests in five U.S. states on Tuesday. In Missouri, incumbent Representative William Lacy Clay was ousted by progressive challenger Cori Bush in the Democratic primary. Bush, a nurse, became a community activist after Black man Michael Brown was fatally shot by police in 2014.

In Michigan, prominent progressive Representative Rashida Tlaib said she was confident she would hold off a challenge from local Black leader Brenda Jones, but results were trickling in. The outcomes in Kansas, Michigan, Arizona, Missouri and Washington will establish the nominees for the Nov. 3 elections to the House of Representatives and Senate that will determine the balance of power in Congress.

Marshall, 59, was supported by establishment Republicans who feared a polarizing figure like Kobach, a Trump ally, could lose the traditionally Republican seat, giving Democrats a better chance of gaining control of the Senate. A doctor who has represented western Kansas in the House since 2017, Marshall beat a crowded field. With 3,217 of 3,577 precincts reporting, he had 40% of the vote, with Kobach at 26%, results from the Kansas secretary of state said. A third candidate, Bob Hamilton, had 19%.

Marshall will run in November against the Democratic nominee state Senator Barbara Bollier, a former Republican who won her primary easily. In an early morning tweet on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump praised Marshall for his "great race" and gave him "my Complete and Total Endorsement".

"This is not the opponent the Democrats wanted!" Trump added. Republicans currently have a 53-47 Senate majority, and non-partisan analysts see the competition for Senate control as either a toss-up or slightly favoring Democrats.

The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), a political action committee aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, spent $2.1 million in the primary to boost Marshall. "SLF has been adamant from the day Kobach got in the race that he would endanger Republican control of the Senate majority," the group said in a statement.

Kobach had advised Trump's 2016 presidential campaign on immigration. The Kobach and Tlaib races, as well as Bush's upset of Clay in Missouri, are testing whether each party will steer to the right or left, or stay closer to the political center.

Bush, 44, won the Democratic primary in Missouri's 1st congressional district, which includes part of St. Louis, with 48.6% of the vote to 45.5% for Clay, the New York Times said. She was endorsed by the Justice Democrats, the same left-wing group that helped launch progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2018. Both Bush and Clay are Black, and Clay or his father have represented the district since 1969. In November, Bush will face Anthony Rogers, who won the Republican primary.

"Tonight, Missouri's 1st has decided that an incremental approach isn't going to work any longer," Bush told her supporters. Another Justice Democrat-backed candidate, Jamaal Bowman, recently ousted Representative Eliot Engel in the New York primary. In Kansas, Representative Steve Watkins of Kansas, who faces felony charges of illegal voting, was defeated in the Republican primary by the state treasurer, Jake LaTurner.

In Michigan, Tlaib is in a rematch against Jones, the Detroit City Council President, who lost to Tlaib by fewer than 1,000 votes two years ago. Tlaib, 44, is a member of the "Squad," four female freshmen, including Ocasio-Cortez, who have become the face of the House's liberal wing.

In Arizona, Republican primary voters picked Senator Martha McSally over challenger Daniel McCarthy, the New York Times said. McSally trails astronaut Mark Kelly, who won the Democratic nomination uncontested, in the polls and has about half of his $21 million campaign war chest.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs DU to provide scribes to visually impaired students at CSCs for online exams

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed Delhi University to provide writers for visually impaired students at common service centres CSCs for online Open Book Examinations OBE for final year undergraduate courses, if they have opted for one...

Sushant Singh Rajput's father wanted person named Miranda in custody: Mumbai DCP

Clearing the air on reports of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father sending him Whatsapp messages on February 25 about threat to his sons life, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Paramjit S Dahiya on Wednesday said he did not receive an...

Trump says he will 'probably' give Republican nomination speech from White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will probably give his Republican presidential nomination speech live from the White House, although the plans have not been confirmed yet. Were thinking about it. Were thinking about doing i...

Initial investigations point to negligence as cause of Beirut blast, source says

Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material caused the explosion that killed more than 100 people, an official source familiar with the findings s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020