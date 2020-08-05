Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cult British TV puppet show mocks up PM Johnson and adviser Cummings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his adviser Dominic Cummings will be portrayed in puppet form as a dishevelled buffoon and a scheming mastermind, pictures released by the makers of the cult satirical TV show Spitting Image showed on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:54 IST
Cult British TV puppet show mocks up PM Johnson and adviser Cummings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his adviser Dominic Cummings will be portrayed in puppet form as a dishevelled buffoon and a scheming mastermind, pictures released by the makers of the cult satirical TV show Spitting Image showed on Wednesday. The programme, which during its original 1984-1996 run lampooned then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher as a tyrannical boss who ate raw steak and called her ministers "the vegetables", has been resurrected for a new series starting this year.

Pictures from the new incarnation showed an overweight rubber-faced Johnson flapping a badly-knotted neck tie beneath a messy shock of blond hair. His chief aide Cummings, in contrast, has his hands pressed together in contemplation under his chin, paired with steep arching eyebrows and an enlarged cranium.

The portrayal reflects what some see as the relationship between the two men at the top of government. Cummings, architect of the 2016 Brexit campaign, is regarded by critics as the most powerful unelected man in government with an outsized influence over his boss.

Johnson cultivates an eccentric, comedic, yet intellectual persona that often divides opinion but helped win the trust of British voters in a landslide election victory last year. The new series will air on BritBox, a streaming service created by the BBC and ITV broadcasters

At its peak, Spitting Image drew audiences of 15 million viewers - roughly a quarter of the population - who tuned in to see its no-holds-barred caricatures of politicians, celebrities and even the royal family acting outrageously on screen. Queen Elizabeth was mocked up as a middle-aged housewife and her son Prince Charles as a hapless victim of his growing ears.

The new series promises a more global lineup and has already unveiled mock-ups of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg will provide weather updates.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs DU to provide scribes to visually impaired students at CSCs for online exams

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed Delhi University to provide writers for visually impaired students at common service centres CSCs for online Open Book Examinations OBE for final year undergraduate courses, if they have opted for one...

Sushant Singh Rajput's father wanted person named Miranda in custody: Mumbai DCP

Clearing the air on reports of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father sending him Whatsapp messages on February 25 about threat to his sons life, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Paramjit S Dahiya on Wednesday said he did not receive an...

Trump says he will 'probably' give Republican nomination speech from White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will probably give his Republican presidential nomination speech live from the White House, although the plans have not been confirmed yet. Were thinking about it. Were thinking about doing i...

Initial investigations point to negligence as cause of Beirut blast, source says

Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material caused the explosion that killed more than 100 people, an official source familiar with the findings s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020