Amaravati should continue to remain as sole capital of Andhra: Left Parties

The Left parties on Wednesday held a protest at the CPI (M) office in Amaravati, demanding that Amaravati should continue to remain as the state capital of Andhra Pradesh and opposed the state governor for giving assent to capital decentralisation Bills. Among those who participated in the protest include CPI(M) state secretary P Madhu, senior leader Ch Baburao, CPI state secretary Ramakrishna, senior leader Vanaja, along with several leaders of New Democracy, Forward Bloc and MPCI.

During the protests, Left parties demanded that the state government should allocate funds for the development of North Andhra and Rayala Seema regions. Even the BJP which is in power at the centre cheated the people of the state, they observed. "When Chandrababu Naidu was the CM, he did not consult anybody but acted unilaterally while announcing capital. He did not consider opposition parties, and ignored other regions. Now Jagan is also doing the same. He is also acting unilaterally and not consulting opposition parties. There are no funds for North Andhra and Rayala Seema regions," alleged Madhu.

Slamming the Andhra CM further, he added, "Jagan has to take his grudge on TDP politically, but should not take on the capital. Jagan Government policies are detrimental to the development of the state. Funds should be allocated for North Andhra and Rayala Seema development." "Jagan has cheated the public and playing dramas in collusion with BJP. Jagan government is ignoring the corona pandemic and playing games on capital. Jagan should make a clear statement that Amaravati will be continued as the sole capital," Ramakrishna said. (ANI)