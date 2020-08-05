Lalu shifted to RIMS director's residence amid COVID fear

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad was on Wednesday shifted from the paying ward of the RIMS to the residence of its director to protect him from exposure to coronavirus, a senior official said. The former Bihar chief minister was shifted as some security guards posted at the paying ward tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr Manju Gari, the acting director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS).

The residence was vacant, officials said. Prasad, who also served as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government, has been behind bars since December, 2017 in cases related to the fodder scam in the 1990s in Bihar, when money was fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries in the name of supplying fodder to animals.

He was undergoing treatment at RIMS for multiple ailments..