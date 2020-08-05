Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand BJP celebrates Ayodhya Ram temple foundation laying

The Uttarakhand BJP Wednesday celebrated the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya by organising special programmes at its office here. State BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat and general secretary Ajeya Sharma were present during the celebrations.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:14 IST
U'khand BJP celebrates Ayodhya Ram temple foundation laying

The Uttarakhand BJP Wednesday celebrated the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya by organising special programmes at its office here. The party made a beautiful Rangoli, lit diyas and distributed sweets amid the reciting of the Sundar Kand chapter of the Ramayana at the state BJP headquarters on Balbir Road. State BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat and general secretary Ajeya Sharma were present during the celebrations. "The country turns a golden page in its history today with the ground breaking ceremony for the temple. The task has been accomplished after a long struggle of 492 years and the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Bhagat told reporters. He said he had not expected to see this day in his lifetime and considered himself fortunate to have witnessed it.

Remembering his association with the Ram Janambhoomi movement, Bhagat said he was the Nainital district convener of the Ram Kar Seva Samiti in 1989 when he was arrested and sent to Almora jail for 23 days. He said personally it was an emotional moment for him.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre's response on pleas seeking to quash a notification on Company Secretary

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Centre on a plea against a notification which exempts public and private companies, having paid up capital of less than Rs 10 crore, from appointing a full time company secretary. A be...

Scottish Conservatives pick new leader as key election looms

Scotlands Conservative Party appointed a new leader on Wednesday as it prepares to fight an election next year against the dominant Scottish Nationalist Party. Douglas Ross said the partys first goal must be earning the trust of people look...

Noida: COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a month

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar has more than doubled in a month, official data showed on Wednesday. The district, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, had recorded ...

Record 61 COVID deaths in Bengal; highest one-day spike of

West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed record 61 people succumbing to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,846, the health department said. The coronavirus caseload also went up to 83,800 after the state reported the highest single-day spike o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020