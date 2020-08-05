Left Menu
AP source: Biden won't go to Milwaukee for acceptance speech

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:21 IST
AP source: Biden won't go to Milwaukee for acceptance speech
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party's White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus

That's according to a Democrat with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss planning

The move is the latest example of the pandemic's sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns.

