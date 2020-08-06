Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says Trump's China trade deal is 'failing' badly

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday ratcheted up the rhetoric on President Donald Trump's handling of the country's increasingly tense relationship with China, saying the Republican's much-vaunted trade deal was "failing." Commerce Department data showed the U.S.-China trade deficit widened 5% to $28.4 billion in June from the month prior and confirmed that Beijing is falling well short of its commitments to buy U.S. goods.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 05:27 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 05:27 IST
Biden says Trump's China trade deal is 'failing' badly

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday ratcheted up the rhetoric on President Donald Trump's handling of the country's increasingly tense relationship with China, saying the Republican's much-vaunted trade deal was "failing." Commerce Department data showed the U.S.-China trade deficit widened 5% to $28.4 billion in June from the month prior and confirmed that Beijing is falling well short of its commitments to buy U.S. goods. Trump has made closing the imbalance a pillar of his economic diplomacy.

"Trump's 'phase one' trade deal with China is failing - badly," Biden said in a statement sent to Reuters. Ken Farnaso, a spokesman for Trump's re-election campaign, shot back that Biden was "beholden" to Chinese President Xi Jinping and pursued "weak appeasement polices" when he was vice president.

The dueling statements underscored the value both presidential contenders place on staking out a tough-on-China stance ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Many American workers and businesses see China's decades-long rise as coming at their expense. Under the Phase 1 deal, China pledged to boost purchases of U.S. goods by some $200 billion over 2017 levels, including agricultural and manufactured products, energy and services. Battered by the global coronavirus recession, China is far behind the pace needed to meet its first-year goal of a $77 billion increase.

Biden said the current trade deal is "unenforceable," and "full of vague, weak, and recycled commitments from Beijing," allowing the country to keep "providing harmful subsidies to its state-owned enterprises" and "stealing America's ideas." Senior U.S. and Chinese officials are set to review the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances during an Aug. 15 videoconference, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the plans.

China's ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said on Tuesday that a meeting between the two sides would "be very positive."

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, with 829 new fatalities

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 6,139 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 829 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 456,100 cases and 49,698 deaths.The new numbers put Mexico on track to surpass 50,000 de...

Sailing-America's Cup challengers told must use home-built boat

The next Americas Cup regatta in New Zealand could lose one of their challengers after the Stars Stripes syndicate were told by the events independent arbitration panel they must use a yacht built in the United States. The events rules req...

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump posts over coronavirus misinformation

Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a post by U.S. President Donald Trump, which the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox Friends ...

Ivanka Trump nets $4M at fundraiser for President Trump

President Donald Trumps daughter Ivanka Trump has raised USD 4 million for his reelection campaign during a virtual event that marked her return to the high-dollar fundraising circuit. Approximately 100 people attended her first virtual fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020