TRS MLA Ramalinga Reddy no more

Ruling TRS MLA in Telangana Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy died here on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He was 59.

Reddy, MLA from Dubbak in Siddipet district, died this morning due to a heart attack while undergoing treatment for an infection in the leg, TRS said on twitter. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, several of his Cabinet colleagues, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and otherleaders condoled the death of Ramalinga Reddy.

Rao expressed shock over the demise of Ramalinga Reddy and recalled his association with the departed leader as a fellow activist from his native region, an official release said. Rao conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, it said.

In a statement, the PCC president and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka said Ramalinga Reddy had a deep understanding of people's problems. Ramalinga Reddy played an active role in public life as a legislator and as a journalist, they said.

Born in 1961, Ramalinga Reddy had worked as a journalist before joining politics. He was elected to the Assembly in 2004 (in undivided Andhra Pradesh), 2014 and 2018.

TRS Working President and state minister K T Rama Rao would attend the funeral of Ramalinga Reddy at the latters native village Chittapur near Dubbak, TRS sources said.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI.