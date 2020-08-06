Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka election: Early results show Rajapaksa clan heading for landslide win

President Gotabaya hopes for a two-thirds majority for the SLPP so that he can amend the Constitution to restore presidential powers curbed by a 2015 constitutional change. The president is not a candidate while care-taker prime minister Mahinda is running from the north western capital district of Kurunegala..

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:36 IST
Sri Lanka election: Early results show Rajapaksa clan heading for landslide win
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka's powerful Rajapaksa family-run Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) appeared to be heading for a landslide win in the country's parliamentary election, according to early results announced on Thursday. The SLPP has polled more votes than its rivals, scoring over 60 per cent of the total votes in the five results declared so far from the South, dominated by the Sinhala majority community.

The nearest rival is the new party formed by former presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa who has relegated his mother party, the United National Party (UNP), to the fourth place. The Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) too has performed better than the UNP, the oldest party in the country, official results showed.

In the North, dominated by the Tamil minority community, the main Tamil party has bagged the Jaffna polling division while the Rajapaksa ally in the Tamil north, the Eelam People's Democratic Party (EPDP) has beaten Tamil National Alliance (TNA) in another Jaffna district polling division. The counting began in the morning after the polls were closed on Wednesday.

As the counting of votes began, SLPP founder and its National Organiser Basil Rajapaksa -- who is the younger brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with the eldest being Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa -- said that the party is all set to form a new government. Mahinda's SLPP is expected to win control of the 225-member assembly by a comfortable margin, according to analysts. President Gotabaya hopes for a two-thirds majority for the SLPP so that he can amend the Constitution to restore presidential powers curbed by a 2015 constitutional change.

The president is not a candidate while care-taker prime minister Mahinda is running from the north western capital district of Kurunegala..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Germany fights virus uptick with mandatory testing for travellers

Germany announced mandatory tests for travellers returning from high-risk regions after new coronavirus cases breached the 1,000-a-day threshold for the first time since May, fuelling fears of a return to an economically disruptive lockdown...

Vivo will not be IPL title sponsors this year: BCCI

The BCCI on Thursday suspended the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for the events upcoming edition amid soaring Sino-India diplomatic tensions. The BCCI sent out a one-line statement without giving any deta...

BCCI, Vivo suspend IPL partnership for one year, may resume next year

The BCCI on Thursday suspended the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for the events upcoming edition amid soaring Sino-India diplomatic tensions. The BCCI sent out a one-line statement, without giving any det...

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 4,586 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths; tally climbs to over 1.08 lakh: Official.

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 4,586 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths tally climbs to over 1.08 lakh Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020