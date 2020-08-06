Left Menu
DMK hits out at Centre for "stifling" democracy, mocks at AIADMK govt

Recalling the welfare initiatives of Karunanidhi, Stalin appealed to party workers not to get "entangled in diversions," seen as a subtle reference to party MLA Ku Ka Selvam's allegation of "family politics" in the DMK. Stalin asked cadres to resolutely work upholding party's ideals and win the people's support and post a victory in the Assembly elections next year in Tamil Nadu anddedicate it to Karunanidhi.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:29 IST
DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday exhorted cadres to tirelessly work for victory of the party in the Assembly election next year and dedicate it to late patriarch M Karunanidhi. On the eve of Karunanidhi's second death anniversary, Stalin, in a letter to party workers, accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "stifling" democracy, and ridiculed the AIADMK regime for surrendering to the central government resulting in "usurpation" of all rights.

A big challenge has come up against federalism, state's rights were being taken away, religious harmony was under attack and a hegemonistic attitude was domineering, edging out socialistic tenets and slighting the rights that must accrue to the people, he alleged without naming the Centre or the saffron party. Recalling the welfare initiatives of Karunanidhi, Stalin appealed to party workers not to get "entangled in diversions," seen as a subtle reference to party MLA Ku Ka Selvam's allegation of "family politics" in the DMK.

Stalin asked cadres to resolutely work upholding party's ideals and win the people's support and post a victory in the Assembly elections next year in Tamil Nadu anddedicate it to Karunanidhi. Till a win was secured, "slogging without respite alone is theright tribute to Thalaivar (leader) Kalaignar (Karunanidhi)," he said.

Stalin also launched a "Kalaignar memorial international virtual marathon" to commemorate the anniversary. According to the party, people could participate in the marathon from Friday till August 31 from anywhere.

After registering in www.kalaignarmarathon.com portal, they may run as per their convenience from their place of choice which can be their terrace, garden or on their treadmill by following anti-COVID-19 norms like social distancing. Also, the DMK chief released a book "Kalaignarin Kadaisi Yudham," a Tamil book authored by a journalist on getting space on the Marina beach here forinterring the late leader by approaching the Madras High Court.

Born on June 24, 1924, Karunanidhi died on August 7, 2018 here and for 19 years, he helmed Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister and for about 50 years he headed the DMK..

