Tennessee GOP Senate primary: Indian-American surgeon loses to Trump-endorsed candidate

An Indian-American orthopedic trauma surgeon lost the hotly contested Republican Senate primary race in Tennessee against a former US Ambassador to Japan who was endorsed by President Donald Trump. The Republican or GOP (Grand Old Party) Senate primary was held on Thursday. Manish "Manny" Kumar Sethi, whose parents immigrated to the US from India in 1975, lost the GOP Senate primary from Tennessee to former US Ambassador Bill Hagerty, but not before giving some sleepless nights to his opponents.

“Hagerty won the race in Tennessee. They just announced,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey Thursday night. Latest poll data show that 42-year-old Sethi bagged 38.8 per cent of the total votes polled against Hagerty's 51.7 per cent. In the last few weeks, Sethi was endorsed by several top Republican Senators like Ted Cruz and Rand Paul. Most of the US media outlets have projected Hagerty as the winner of the Senate Primary race. The result gives a big morale boost to Trump as his endorsed candidate is now all set to enter the US Senate, given that Tennessee is a GOP stronghold.

Republicans have won both the Senate seats in Tennessee since 1994. As per media reports, Hagerty had put in USD 6.5 million of his own money into the race, while Sethi had raised USD 4.6 million, including USD 1.9 million, in personal loans..