Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennessee GOP Senate primary: Indian-American surgeon loses to Trump-endorsed candidate

Manish "Manny" Kumar Sethi, whose parents immigrated to the US from India in 1975, lost the GOP Senate primary from Tennessee to former US Ambassador Bill Hagerty, but not before giving some sleepless nights to his opponents. “Hagerty won the race in Tennessee.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 09:33 IST
Tennessee GOP Senate primary: Indian-American surgeon loses to Trump-endorsed candidate

An Indian-American orthopedic trauma surgeon lost the hotly contested Republican Senate primary race in Tennessee against a former US Ambassador to Japan who was endorsed by President Donald Trump. The Republican or GOP (Grand Old Party) Senate primary was held on Thursday. Manish "Manny" Kumar Sethi, whose parents immigrated to the US from India in 1975, lost the GOP Senate primary from Tennessee to former US Ambassador Bill Hagerty, but not before giving some sleepless nights to his opponents.

“Hagerty won the race in Tennessee. They just announced,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey Thursday night. Latest poll data show that 42-year-old Sethi bagged 38.8 per cent of the total votes polled against Hagerty's 51.7 per cent. In the last few weeks, Sethi was endorsed by several top Republican Senators like Ted Cruz and Rand Paul. Most of the US media outlets have projected Hagerty as the winner of the Senate Primary race. The result gives a big morale boost to Trump as his endorsed candidate is now all set to enter the US Senate, given that Tennessee is a GOP stronghold.

Republicans have won both the Senate seats in Tennessee since 1994. As per media reports, Hagerty had put in USD 6.5 million of his own money into the race, while Sethi had raised USD 4.6 million, including USD 1.9 million, in personal loans..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar govt in SC terms actress Rhea's plea on transfer of FIR in Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai as premature and non-maintainable.

Bihar govt in SC terms actress Rheas plea on transfer of FIR in Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai as premature and non-maintainable....

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214 RKIThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,147 to 214,214, data from the Robert Koch Institute RK...

Coronavirus reveals 'green apartheid' in S.African cities

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - It took the new coronavirus to reveal green apartheid lurking in South Africas cities as parks shut, lockdown kept millions home and only the lucky few had a garden for sanc...

North Korea's Kim inspects flood relief; worry grows about crops

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to provide food and shelter for hundreds of families who lost their homes in floods, the KCNA state news agency reported on Friday. Heavy rain across the Korean peninsula has brought flo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020