Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Edo should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them, says Abubakar 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 07-08-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 11:12 IST
Nigeria: Edo should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them, says Abubakar 
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@atiku)

Nigeria's Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on August 6 has said that Edo state should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them on September 19. Saying the ongoing political crisis portends danger in the state.

Abubakar, in a statement on his Twitter account said "Nigeria has been on edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with democratic leadership. We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in our polity.

"What is happening in Edo State is a threat to constitutional order nationwide, and I strongly urge belligerent forces to reign in their proxies and abide by the rule of law. As I have previously said, without the rule of law, there will be no rule at all," he said.

According to him, the current goings-on portends grave danger, not only to law and order in that state but to the coming Edo elections.

"The people of Edo state should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them, and that choice is to be made on September 19, 2020. Pending then, everything legally possible must be done to preserve the status quo."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar Cricket Association urges BCCI to make arrangement for its players' dues

Bihar Cricket Association BCA has urged the Board of Control for Cricket India BCCI to make arrangements for its players dues who played in various tournaments organised by the countrys cricket governing body. BCA secretary Aditya Verma in ...

Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in money laundering case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting suicide of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate ED here on Friday in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it. The ED had summoned Rhea Chakrabo...

Gold ETFs clock 8th consecutive month of positive flows: WGC

Gold-backed exchange-traded funds ETFs and similar products recorded their eighth consecutive month of positive flows, adding 166 tonnes in July -- equivalent to 9.7 billion dollars or 4 per cent of assets under management AUMs, the World G...

Provide correct phone number & address during COVID-19 testing: Ranchi DC

The Ranchi district administration on Friday appealed to the people to give correct phone number and address while giving swab samples for COVID-19 testing. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said in many cases the administration find...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020