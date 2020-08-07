Nigeria: Edo should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them, says Abubakar 

Nigeria's Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on August 6 has said that Edo state should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them on September 19. Saying the ongoing political crisis portends danger in the state.

Abubakar, in a statement on his Twitter account said "Nigeria has been on edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with democratic leadership. We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in our polity.

The people of Edo state should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them, and that choice is to be made on September 19, 2020. Pending then, everything legally possible must be done to preserve the status quo. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 6, 2020

"What is happening in Edo State is a threat to constitutional order nationwide, and I strongly urge belligerent forces to reign in their proxies and abide by the rule of law. As I have previously said, without the rule of law, there will be no rule at all," he said.

According to him, the current goings-on portends grave danger, not only to law and order in that state but to the coming Edo elections.

