Jharkhand BJP writes to guv for Marandi's appointment as LoP in Assembly
The BJP on Friday submitted a memorandum to Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, urging her to "initiate steps" to facilitate the appointment of its Legislative Party leader Babulal Marandi as the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Assembly. Headed by BJP's state unit president Deepak Prakash, a delegation of the saffron party submitted the memorandum to Murmu, a statement issued by the Governor's House said.

Marandi, the first chief minister of Jharkhand, was on February 24 unanimously elected as the BJP Legislative Party leader, days after his erstwhile JVM(P) merged with the saffron camp in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Election Commissioner had issued an order saying, "Taking into consideration all the documents on record of CEO (Chief Electoral Officer), Jharkhand, the Commission is satisfied that the JVM (P) has merged with the BJP, a National Party.

"Accordingly, the Commissioner has decided under the provision of Paragraph 16 of the Symbols order, that on its merger with the BJP, the JVM(P) has ceased to exist as a separate political party... Shortly after, the BJP sent a letter to Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, requesting him to declare Marandi the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

The speaker had said that he would take a decision on the matter after seeking legal advice during the budget session in March. However, the session was cut short due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown..

