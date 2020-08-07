DMK observes Karunanidhi's second death anniversary

DMK president M K Stalin and party leaders paid floral tributes at the memorial of M Karunanidhi here on Friday on the leader's second death anniversary. Stalin, flanked by senior leaders including Duraimurugan, andT R Baalu showered flower petals at the decked up memorial of Karunanidhi on Marina beach.

The DMK chief also visited the Gopalapuram residence of the late leader here, party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' and garlandedthe decorated portraits of the former Chief Minister. Stalin, through a virtual link, unveiled a statue of Karunanidhi at hisnative Tirukkuvalai in Tiruvarur district and distributed welfare assistance to anti-COVID frontline workers including nurses.

Party MP Kanimozhi, former State Minister K N Nehru were among those who participated in the anniversary event. In Puducherry, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy led the Union Territory to pay tributes to the DMK patriarch on the occasion.

Karunanidhi died in Chennai on August 7, 2018..