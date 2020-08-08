PM launches week-long campaign to free India of garbage
Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a week-long campaign to free India of garbage and stressed that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a big support in the fight against coronavirus Delivering the inaugural address at the launch of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra here, which was also attended by students, Modi urged children to follow social distancing norms and wear masks to guard against coronavirus.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:31 IST
Delivering the inaugural address at the launch of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra here, which was also attended by students, Modi urged children to follow social distancing norms and wear masks to guard against coronavirus. "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a big support in fight against coronavirus," he said. The week-long campaign to free India of garbage will be till August 15
Modi said the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's efforts towards cleanliness.
