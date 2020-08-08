J&K saw unbiased, unprejudiced tenure during Murmu rule: NPP

Lauding the short stint of G C Murmu as lieutenant governor of the Union territory, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Saturday termed the former IAS officer's unceremonious removal as not totally unexpected as he did not surrender to the dictates of any political party. Murmu has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

"G C Murmu was one of those administrators who had given unbiased and unprejudiced tenure in J&K without surrendering to the dictates of any political party. No political party had ever complained about his functioning as head of the UT unlike his predecessor who was often accused of partisan approach with ruthless subjugation of opposition parties during his term," JKNPP Chairman Harsh Dev Singh said. Singh said the BJP leadership had described former governor Satya Pal Malik as 'Apna banda' (our man) but Murmu seemed to have been removed only for the reason that he refused to act as a "yes man" of the party leadership.

"By ousting Murmu, the BJP has once again acted on the maxim, 'my way or the highway'," Singh remarked. He said Murmu seemed to have realised that involving people and all parties in the affairs of administration alone could steer the erstwhile state out of the crisis.

"But his policy of taking all parties on board and his favourable response towards the issues like restoration of 4G mobile services and restoration of democracy in J&K did not appeal to the authoritarian rulers who removed him in the most unceremonious manner," he added. Singh said the episode is not only an act of constitutional outrage but would be remembered as another step in the "gory list" of BJP's opportunistic manoeuvres and deceptive politics.

Not only had Murmu understood the complexities of J&K during his 10 months in office as L-G, but he had also taken some bold people-friendly decisions like an extension of health insurance cover to the entire populace of J&K besides revocation of the obnoxious SRO-202 which had been appreciated by NPP besides the youth and civil society, said Harsh. "By removing an unbiased and unprejudiced administrator, the BJP wanted to create an impression that those who did not promote its agenda or did not fall in line had no place in J&K. The power-packed message seemed like a warning to those who were impartial in governance," he added.

Referring to newly appointed Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, the party chief expressed hope that his affiliation with the BJP would not come in the way of his gubernatorial assignment as head of the UT in giving an unbiased administration.