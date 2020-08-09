ZPM slams Zoramthanga govt over local polls amid COVID-19

Left Menu
Addressing a press conference, ZPM president Lalliansawta alleged that even though the state election commission is an autonomous body, it is in fact controlled and dictated by the government. He said the commission announced the polls in a hasty manner on August 5, and simultaneously began the process of filing nomination papers, giving only five days to candidates.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-08-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 00:25 IST
Addressing a press conference, ZPM president Lalliansawta alleged that even though the state election commission is an autonomous body, it is in fact controlled and dictated by the government.

The opposition ZPM in Mizoram hit out at the Zoramthanga government over the announcement of the village and local council polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference, ZPM president Lalliansawta alleged that even though the state election commission is an autonomous body, it is in fact controlled and dictated by the government.

He said the commission announced the polls in a hasty manner on August 5, and simultaneously began the process of filing nomination papers, giving only five days to candidates. The announcement of the election in a hasty manner has revealed the secret motive of the ruling party that it is scared of losing the upcoming polls as people began to understand the real picture, Lalliansawta alleged.

He said the polls were announced at a time when self- imposed complete lockdown was being observed in many villages. Several villages in the eastern part of the state are also facing hardship due to the earthquakes, he added.

The ZPM president also said that each candidate was asked to submit a party registration certificate along with the nomination papers. It is not convenient to send party registration certificates to far-flung villages due to lack of transportation in such a tight schedule, he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress accused MNF workers of intimidating the people in view of the upcoming polls. Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga alleged that workers of the ruling party are telling people that only those villages and local councils that vote the MNF to power will receive development funds and other privileges.

Election commission officials refused to comment on the charges. Elections to 558 village councils in nine districts of the state, barring three Autonomous District Council (ADC) areas and 83 local councils in the Aizawl municipal area, will be held on August 27.

The last date for filing nomination papers is August 11 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is August 13. Counting of votes would be undertaken on August 27 as soon as the polling ends.

