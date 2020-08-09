FIR against Congress' Jitu Patwari for tampering with PM Modi's photograph
An FIR was registered against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for allegedly tampering with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posting it on Twitter, the police said.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-08-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 14:38 IST
An FIR was registered against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for allegedly tampering with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posting it on Twitter, the police said. Pawan Singhal, Inspector, Chhatripura Police Station said that the FIR was registered based on the complaint of BJP leader Gaurav Randive.
"BJP members lodged an FIR against Congress MLA Jitu Patwari for tampering with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A case has been registered under sections 464 and 181 of the IPC. And a probe is underway," Singhal told reporters. Randive said that BJP MLAs will talk to Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to strip Patwari of his Assembly membership.
"Our MLAs and MP gave a complaint about Congress MLA Jitu Patwari who tampered the photo of the Prime Minister and tweeted it. He tampered the photo from the event of Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' and showed the Prime Minister with a bowl in his hands. Patwari should be arrested. Our MLAs will talk to Assembly Speaker to strip Patwari of his Assembly membership," he said. (ANI)
