Left Menu
Development News Edition

North MCD has not given books to 3 lakh students studying in schools run by them: AAP

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back, saying Pathak should not politicise issues and there is a need for him to ask Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to release municipal funds as per the fourth Delhi Finance Commission recommendations. Addressing a press briefing, Pathak claimed the BJP-ruled North Municipal Corporation of Delhi has not given books to 3 lakh students studying in schools run by them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 20:08 IST
North MCD has not given books to 3 lakh students studying in schools run by them: AAP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday claimed that the BJP-ruled north municipal corporation has not given books to 3 lakh students studying in schools run by them. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back, saying Pathak should not politicise issues and there is a need for him to ask Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to release municipal funds as per the fourth Delhi Finance Commission recommendations.

Addressing a press briefing, Pathak claimed the BJP-ruled North Municipal Corporation of Delhi has not given books to 3 lakh students studying in schools run by them. "Under North MCD there are around 3 lakh students and around 750 schools where these students study. From April this year, the new session has started and it is the responsibility of the North MCD to provide books to these 3 lakh students. It is August and not a single student of the BJP-run North MCD has received any book," claimed Pathak.

He also claimed that the 3 lakh students will not get books until December. "This year there is a chance that the North MCD will use the excuse of COVID-19 pandemic, but last year also till November they could not provide a single book to the students and finally, they transferred money in the accounts of students to buy the books," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP-run north municipal corporation immediately provide books and notebooks to the students within 10-15 days, he said. "I also want to request Adesh Gupta, the Delhi BJP chief, to interfere and provide books to these children within 10 to 15 days," he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Kapoor said "no doubt books have not been distributed to students of municipal schools and yes earlier too there have been odd situations like this". "But before raising this issue on a public platform AAP leaders should ask the chief minister why he has financially crippled the municipal bodies to a extent that they face such odd situations while trying to provide basic education, sanitation or health services," he said.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Defence reforms to steer India towards self reliance, boost indigenous production: Industry

India Inc on Sunday said the Centres decision to impose restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms, and creation of a separate budget for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year is a path-breaking reform...

Haryana govt planning to set up modern libraries in rural areas: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the Haryana government will set up modern libraries for students in rural areas if panchayats provide some land for the purpose. He said these libraries will be fully equipped and help ...

FACTBOX-Countries rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

Countries and international organisations are sending help to Lebanon after a massive explosion in Beirut killed at least 158 people and injured 6,000.Below are details of some of the assistance offered. ARMENIA - A plane carrying medical s...

Motor racing-Verstappen ends Mercedes' winning streak

Red Bulls Max Verstappen won Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday to end Mercedes run and become Lewis Hamiltons closest challenger.In a race dominated by tyres and strategy, Hamilton swept past Mercedes team ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020