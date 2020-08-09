COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang tests positive

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday announced that he was tested COVID-19 positive and is in home isolation. He also urged those who came in contact with him in recent times to get themselves tested.

"My second report came today, which is Covid-19 positive. I am in home isolation since my first report came negative. Request everybody that those who came in contact with me may get them tested for COVID-19 as well," the state's medical education minister tweeted. State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is hospitalised after testing Cogid-19 positive recently.

A number of political leaders have been tested COVID positive in recent times. They include Union ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan. Out of the total confirmed cases of 38,157, the state currently has 8,827 active cases. Of these, 28,353 have recovered, while 977 have lost their lives due to the pandemic. (ANI)