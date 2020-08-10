Left Menu
Abdul Hamid Najar's sacrifice will not go in vain: Kavinder Gupta

Hours after the funeral of Abdul Hamid Najar held in Budgam, Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said Najar's sacrifice will not go in vain and party workers will continue to fight against terrorism and will not be scared of them.

ANI | Jammu/Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:19 IST
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta speaking to ANI in Jammu on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hours after the funeral of Abdul Hamid Najar held in Budgam, Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said Najar's sacrifice will not go in vain and party workers will continue to fight against terrorism and will not be scared of them. Nazar was president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha. He was shot at by terrorists on Sunday after which, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

"Terrorists have found a new strategy to attack BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir as BJP participated in the panchayat election enthusiastically. They want to instil fear among BJP leaders and workers in this way. But, we will not give up. Abdul Hamid Najar's death will not go in vain and I expressed my condolences to his family. These terrorists will be killed," Gupta told ANI. "In the last six months, over 200 terrorists have been eliminated. I have talked to the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to provide security to the political leaders to carry forward the political talks and activities. I am hoping the action will be taken soon so that terrorist will not repeat such acts," he added.

Gupta alleged that political parties other than BJP in the valley are pro-Pakistan and support terrorists. "We do not support them and hence they want to scare us by attacking our leaders and workers. Our party workers will continue to fight and will not be scared of them," he said.

Earlier on August 6, BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday succumbed to injuries after he was shot by terrorists in Kulgam. In July, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father and brother were killed by terrorists. (ANI)

