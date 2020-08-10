Left Menu
Development News Edition

Official results hand Belarusian leader Lukashenko re-election victory, opposition protests

A former Soviet collective farm manager, Lukashenko has ruled the country since 1994, but is facing his biggest challenge in years to keep his grip on power amid disenchantment in some quarters over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and his patchy human rights record. The streets were quiet in the capital Minsk and other cities after violence on Sunday night when police used force to try to disperse thousands of protesters who gathered after polls closed to denounce what they said were illegitimate elections.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:09 IST
Official results hand Belarusian leader Lukashenko re-election victory, opposition protests

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide re-election victory, the central election commission said on Monday, after bloody clashes between riot police and thousands of protesters who said the poll was rigged. Figures from the election commission said Lukashenko had won 80% of the vote in Sunday's election. Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who emerged from obscurity to become his main rival, won 9.9% of the vote, the data showed.

Foreign observers have not judged an election to be free and fair in Belarus since 1995, and the run-up to the vote saw authorities jail Lukashenko's rivals and open criminal investigations into others who voiced opposition. A former Soviet collective farm manager, Lukashenko has ruled the country since 1994, but is facing his biggest challenge in years to keep his grip on power amid disenchantment in some quarters over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and his patchy human rights record.

The streets were quiet in the capital Minsk and other cities after violence on Sunday night when police used force to try to disperse thousands of protesters who gathered after polls closed to denounce what they said were illegitimate elections. Protesters clapped, shouted "victory", waved flags and honked car horns in solidarity with the opposition. Some built barricades with garbage cans. Police fired water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades to try to force people to go home.

Video footage showed helmeted police forcefully detaining protesters and a police van hit a crowd of people in Minsk, witnesses said. Spring 96, a rights group, said at least one person had been killed in the van incident. It said dozens had been injured in the clashes and that over 100 people had been detained.

Authorities said nobody had lost their life in the violence, but that 10 police officers had been injured. Tikhanouskaya, who entered the race after her blogger husband who intended to run was jailed, was expected to speak later on Monday.

On Sunday, she called on her supporters to prevent what she called provocations and for authorities to refrain from violence. Her rallies have drawn some of the biggest crowds since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Lukashenko's attempts to crack down on protests could hurt his wider effort to mend fences with the West amid fraying ties with traditional ally Russia, which has tried to press Belarus into closer economic and political union.

Human rights groups say more than 1,300 people were detained in the crackdown ahead of the election, including independent election observers and members of Tikhanouskaya's campaign team. After casting his vote on Sunday, Lukashenko denied imposing repressive measures as "fake news or far-fetched accusations".

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights office concerned about Jimmy Lai arrest, seeks review

The U.N. human rights office voiced deep concern on Monday at the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and others under the new security law and urged authorities to ensure that the legislation is not being misused. Jeremy Laurence, s...

Western Railway dispatches train with cloth, dye, chemicals from Gujarat to Bangladesh

The Western Railway sent a special parcel train from Gujarats Kankaria to Bangladesh to transport cloth, dye, and chemicals, the Ministry of Railways said on Monday. After Onions, another Parcel Special to Bangladesh Western Railway loaded ...

Soccer-Dortmund's Sancho off to pre-season camp amid transfer speculation

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday amid ongoing speculation of a possible transfer to the English Premier League. The 20-year-old England international, who has a...

Greenman Viral Desai's "Tree Ganesha" movement receives support from across the World

Surat Gujarat India, Aug 10 ANINews Wire India Popularly known as the Greenman, Viral Desai, an environmentalist and a successful businessman from Surat has started the Tree Ganesha, Each One Plant One movement a few days ago. Through this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020