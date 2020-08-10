SPD leaders propose German FinMin as chancellor candidate - tweet

SPD leaders propose German FinMin as chancellor candidate - tweetReuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:30 IST
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he had been proposed by his Social Democrat party's leadership as their candidate to for Chancellor at next year's elections, when current conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's fourth and final term ends.
"Now it's out," Scholz said https://bit.ly/31AOVvc on Twitter. "I look forward to a fun, fair and successful election campaign."
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- German
- Angela Merkel
- COVID-19