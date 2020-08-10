Left Menu
Rebel Rajasthan MLAs meet senior Cong leaders, asked to tender unconditional apology

Some of the rebel Rajasthan Congress MLAs met senior leaders of the party and have been told to tender an unconditional apology, following which they are free to meet the top leadership and express grievances, sources said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:40 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

"A few rebel Rajasthan Congress MLAs have approached the party. Some of them have also met senior leadership and have been told by the party to tender an unconditional apology, following which they are free to meet the top leadership and express grievances," sources told ANI.

Rebel Congress MLAs along with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot are reportedly staying in Haryana hotels. Earlier in the day, sources said that Rajasthan Congress MLAs have demanded action against Sachin Pilot and other rebel MLAs at the Congress' Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held on Sunday. State Congress in-charge Avinash Pande at the CLP meet sought to address the apprehensions and concerns of the Congress MLAs.

Pande reiterated that the Congress party workers must remain disciplined and should continue to follow the directives of the party high-command, several MLAs from the Congress told ANI on condition of anonymity. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Sunday chaired the CLP meeting at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14.

MLAs supporting Chief Minister are lodged at the hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and as the state chief of the party on July 14. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

