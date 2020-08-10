Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea's Moon replaces some aides amid falling ratings

South Korean President Moon Jae-in replaced some of his senior aides on Monday as part of a shake-up aimed at jacking up approval ratings amid criticism over skyrocketing home prices. Moon swapped out his senior secretary for political affairs, senior secretary on civil affairs, and an aide who oversees policy on civic society cooperation. The three replaced officials are part of a team led by Moon's chief of staff, Noh Young-min.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:04 IST
S.Korea's Moon replaces some aides amid falling ratings
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

South Korean President Moon Jae-in replaced some of his senior aides on Monday as part of a shake-up aimed at jacking up approval ratings amid criticism over skyrocketing home prices. Moon swapped out his senior secretary for political affairs, senior secretary on civil affairs, and an aide who oversees policy on civic society cooperation.

The three replaced officials are part of a team led by Moon's chief of staff, Noh Young-min. They had offered to resign last week amid mounting criticism over housing policy. There is speculation that Moon will also remove Noh and others in the coming days, but opposition lawmakers have called for the sacking of officials more closely responsible for the real estate policies, including Moon's economic policy chief and the finance and land ministers.

Home prices in Seoul have soared more than 50% since 2017, the fastest pace in the world, according to statistics site Numbeo, despite more than 20 cooling policies introduced under Moon. Moon's approval ratings have plunged to a near nine-month low of 43.1%, wiping out an earlier surge, according to pollster Realmeter on Monday. Approval of Moon's handling of the coronavirus crisis had help his rating reach to 64% and party clinched a landslide victory in the parliamentary election in April.

The main opposition party trailed the ruling party by just 0.5%, the smallest gap in the approval ratings during Moon's tenure. "The housing problem has become the most pressing issue at hand," Moon told a meeting with senior secretaries.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) METAL :

METAL IN RS. PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GSTCOPPER CABEL SCRAP 469.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 463.00COPPER ARMATURE CREDIT 449.00COPPER SHEET CUTTING --COPPER UTENSILS SCRAP 420.00BRASS SHEET CUTTING 327.00BRASS UTENSIL SCRAP 30...

Shots fired as crowds clash with police in downtown Chicago

Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police early Monday in Chicagos Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the citys downtown. At one point, shots were fired at police and officers returned ...

Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centre's intervention on the matter.

Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centres intervention on the matter....

2 members of gang supplying arms to criminals held; illegal weapons seized: Police

Two members of a gang supplying arms to criminals were arrested and countrymade pistols, revolvers and guns seized from their possession in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The gang used to supply arms to criminals in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020