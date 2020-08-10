Belarus poll marred by "unacceptable" state violence, EU commissioners say

Belarus poll marred by "unacceptable" state violence, EU commissioners sayReuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:13 IST
The presidential election in Belarus was marred by "disproportionate and unacceptable state violence against peaceful protesters", the European Union's foreign policy chief and its commissioner for enlargement said on Monday.
"We condemn the violence and call for the immediate release of all detained during last night," Josep Borrell and Oliver Varhelyi said in a joint statement. "The Belarusian authorities must ensure that the fundamental right of peaceful assembly is respected."
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Belarus
- Oliver Varhelyi
- Josep Borrell
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'
Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'
Belarus president says he had asymptomatic coronavirus
Belarus president says he survived coronavirus 'on his feet'
Belarus president tested positive for virus