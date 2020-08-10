Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Political crisis unfolds in Belarus after presidential vote

Joining forces with two other women, 37-year-old Tikhanouskaya's campaign drew the biggest crowds in Belarus since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION The opposition says Sunday's election was marred by violations. After polling stations closed, Belarusian police fired water cannons and used stun grenades to quell protests that erupted in the capital Minsk and in other cities.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:29 IST
FACTBOX-Political crisis unfolds in Belarus after presidential vote
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Belarus is navigating one of the biggest political crises in its post-Soviet history after the opposition rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory. Mass protests erupted after polls closed. The opposition says the election was rigged and that talks need to begin on a peaceful transfer of power.

Here are the main factors at play: PRESIDENT LUKASHENKO

A former Soviet collective farm manager, Alexander Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994. The 65-year-old has cast himself as a guarantor of stability, saying the state looks after most of its 9.5 million people's needs in the same way as the Soviet Union did. Washington once called him Europe's last dictator. He has faced regular criticism from the West over human rights abuses, something he denies. GROWING DISCONTENT

Years of economic stagnation and Lukashenko's refusal to take measures against the COVID-19 crisis have fuelled discontent. Thousands of Belarusians took to the streets in the vote run-up to protest against the authorities' refusal to include two opposition candidates in the presidential race.

Protesters also rallied in support of Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, the wife of an anti-government blogger who took her husband's place in the election after he was arrested. Joining forces with two other women, 37-year-old Tikhanouskaya's campaign drew the biggest crowds in Belarus since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION The opposition says Sunday's election was marred by violations.

After polling stations closed, Belarusian police fired water cannons and used stun grenades to quell protests that erupted in the capital Minsk and in other cities. Police detained around 3,000 people. Dozens were injured and at least one protester was killed, a rights group said, an allegation denied by Belarusian authorities, who said nobody died. European Union countries have condemned the crackdown.

WHAT NEXT? The central election commission said Lukashenko won 80% of the vote, a result the opposition rejected.

The opposition says it is ready for long-term protests and to hold talks with the authorities about how to bring about a peaceful power transition. Lukashenko has not responded to that specific offer, but said he will not allow a revolution, or run away.

BALANCING ACT Moscow has tried to cement its influence over Belarus despite sporadic tensions over oil supplies and other bilateral issues. It views Belarus, an important transit route for oil and gas exports from Russia to Europe, as a buffer zone with NATO. Landlocked Belarus has tried to cultivate ties with both Russia and its European neighbours.

Facing a decline in Russian subsidies, Minsk has turned to China for support.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

KN Ananthapadmanabhan promoted to ICC's international panel of umpires

Former Kerala leg-spinner KN Ananthapadmanabhan has been promoted to the International Cricket Councils ICC international panel of umpires. Ananthapadmanabhan will be the fourth Indian umpire on the international panel and fills the vacancy...

PFC signs MoA for construction of Modular Operation Theatres in Siddharthnagar

Government-owned Power Finance Corporation Ltd PFC, Indias leading NBFC, today signed an MoA with District Administration of Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh for construction of two Modular Operation Theatre Rooms in the District Hospital, S...

Prime Day 2020 was the biggest 2-days ever for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) on Amazon.in

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 10 ANIBusinessWire India Small and Medium Businesses SMBs and Prime members on Amazon.in discovered joy like never before on Prime Day making it the biggest 48-hours for SMB sellers, for new member sign-ups, a...

Cong calls for review of security amid increased attacks on political activists in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Monday termed as highly condemnable the continued terrorist attacks on political leaders in the valley and sought a review of the security arrangements for them. The party also urged the new Lt Governor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020