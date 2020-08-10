Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

In a possible thaw to the Rajasthan political crisis, disgruntled MLA from Tonk and former Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:01 IST
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi (left), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right). Image Credit: ANI

In a possible thaw to the Rajasthan political crisis, disgruntled MLA from Tonk and former Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, according to sources. The sources said that the meeting which took place at the residence of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi around noon was successful and could lead to a possible turnaround.

Pilot and his supporters were assured by the central Congress leadership that all their differences with the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot would be addressed and resolved by the party. The timing of the meet, which comes days ahead of the Assembly session of the Rajasthan Assembly on August 14, suggests that the issue of Pilot camp MLAs voting for the Gehlot government in case of a trust vote was also discussed.

Pilot had met senior leaders of the party yesterday, following which a meeting with Rahul Gandhi had been fixed. During the course of the meeting, the former deputy CM said that his opposition was to Gehlot and not against the party.

After the meeting, it was decided that he will meet senior leaders shortly and a committee will be formed for resolving the issues raised by the Pilot camp. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and as the state chief of the party on July 14. Pilot was reportedly miffed after a Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan Police sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong MP Dullo condemns withdrawal of police security cover to Bajwa

Congress Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Dullo on Monday condemned the Punjab governments move of withdrawing MP Partap Singh Bajwas police security cover and alleged that in this state, it is provided on the basis of sycophancy. The Punj...

2009 contempt case: Needs to examine whether corruption comment per se amount to contempt, says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said further hearing was required in the 2009 criminal contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal to examine whether comments on corruption against judges per se amounted t...

At meeting with PM on floods, Nitish flags non-cooperation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to non-cooperation from Nepal in carrying out flood management work in accordance with an agreement, and sought his intervention on the matter. R...

Lebanon's cabinet under pressure as ministers quit and anger grows over Beirut blast

Lebanons cabinet faced rising pressure on Monday to step down after a devastating explosion that has stirred public outrage and prompted resignations of several ministers, with the justice minister the latest to go and the finance minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020