Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

In a possible thaw to the Rajasthan political crisis, disgruntled MLA from Tonk and former Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, according to sources. The sources said that the meeting which took place at the residence of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi around noon was successful and could lead to a possible turnaround.

Pilot and his supporters were assured by the central Congress leadership that all their differences with the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot would be addressed and resolved by the party. The timing of the meet, which comes days ahead of the Assembly session of the Rajasthan Assembly on August 14, suggests that the issue of Pilot camp MLAs voting for the Gehlot government in case of a trust vote was also discussed.

Pilot had met senior leaders of the party yesterday, following which a meeting with Rahul Gandhi had been fixed. During the course of the meeting, the former deputy CM said that his opposition was to Gehlot and not against the party.

After the meeting, it was decided that he will meet senior leaders shortly and a committee will be formed for resolving the issues raised by the Pilot camp. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and as the state chief of the party on July 14. Pilot was reportedly miffed after a Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan Police sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations.