Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant's cousin lashes out at Sanjay Raut, threatens to sue him

Bihar BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh alias Bablu, a close relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Monday lashed out at Sanjay Raut for making controversial remarks about the deceased actors family, especially his bereaved father, and threatened to sue the Shiv Sena MP for defamation.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:27 IST
Sushant's cousin lashes out at Sanjay Raut, threatens to sue him
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bihar BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh alias Bablu, a close relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Monday lashed out at Sanjay Raut for making controversial remarks about the deceased actors family, especially his bereaved father, and threatened to sue the Shiv Sena MP for defamation. Bablu, who had accompanied Rajputs family to Mumbai for performing the last rites after the 34-year-old was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, was left fuming by a piece written by Raut for "Saamna" , the Shiv Senas mouthpiece, and the Rajya Sabha members refusal to back down.

In the piece, Raut had alleged that the actor whose suicide is now being probed by the CBI had been anguished over the "second marriage" of his father and did not have cordial relations with his family, hinting that this might have caused him mental distress and driven him to suicide at the pinnacle of his career. Sources close to the actors family deny that his father K K Singh, an FIR lodged by whom at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna had triggered a tug of war between the dispensations in Bihar and Maharashtra, had tied the knot again after his mother died in 2002.

When asked for comments, Bablu, who has been the only member of the family to speak on the issue, the father choosing to maintain a stoic silence and elder sisters occasionally sharing their thoughts on the social media, hit the roof. "I had a good impression of Sanjay Raut. But his cheap (phoohad) comments have left me disgusted. I would like to warn him that he should refrain him from talking such nonsense. Else I may consider slapping him with a case of defamation", said the MLA.

"He should be ashamed of using such language against an elderly person, that too who has been devastated by a tragedy", said Bablu referring to his 74 years old bereaved uncle, who has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting his sons suicide, subjecting him to mental torture and cheating him financially. The father made a request for handing over the matter to the CBI when Maharashtra governments insistence that Bihar had "no jurisdiction" in the matter led to a stalemate and things came to a flashpoint with a young IPS officer from Patna, who went to Mumbai for heading the investigation, was forcibly quarantined by municipal authorities there.

The Centre promptly gave its assent to the recommendation for a CBI probe sent by the Nitish Kumar government, leaving the Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, deeply annoyed. Meanwhile, the controversial remarks by Raut, whose partys president Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, drew condemnation from political circles in Bihar cutting across party lines.

While JD(U) leader Sanjay Singh, predictably, rubbished Rauts remarks and called him "mentally sick" (maansik roop se bimar), the opposition RJD, notwithstanding its alliance with the Congress which shares power in Maharashtra, accused the western state of trying to derail the investigation. "It has been the Maharashtra governments attitude, since the very beginning, to divert the attention and thereby derail the investigation. The Shiv Sena leaders latest gimmicks are just another attempt in the same direction", said senior RJD leader Jayaprakash Narayan Yadav.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

AIE plane crash: condition of eight injured critical

The condition of eight, out of the 101 passengers, who were injured in the Air India Express plane crash at Karipur airport here and under treatment in various hospitals, remains critical, officials said. A total of 71 have been discharged ...

Floods: Karnataka seeks Rs 4,000 cr special assistance from

The Karnataka government on Monday said it has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide an additional special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore to handle the flood situation in the state, where the death toll has reached 14. As per the ...

Panthers part ways with general manager Tallon

The Florida Panthers announced Monday that they have mutually parted ways with general manager Dale Tallon after 10 seasons. The announcement comes three days after the Panthers were eliminated from their Eastern Conference qualifying serie...

LG India launches online store to deliver directly at customer's doorsteps

In view of growing consumer preference towards e-commerce, electronics major LG on Monday announced the launch of direct-to-consumer online store to deliver directly at the customers doorsteps. The company has launched its direct-to-consume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020