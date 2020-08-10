Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina joins calls in Latin America to delay regional bank vote

"This postponement is necessary because something as vital to us as the new IDB president cannot come out of a virtual meeting," said Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola in an interview with Radio con Vos in Buenos Aires. Claver-Carone would become the first person from outside Latin America to lead the Washington-based bank, a smaller cousin of the International Monetary Fund that has been led by Latin Americans since its founding in 1959.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:27 IST
Argentina joins calls in Latin America to delay regional bank vote
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Argentina on Monday joined calls from Latin America for a delay in the election of a new president for the region's leading development finance lender, citing logistical complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A delay in voting would be a potential setback for U.S. President Donald Trump's pick to lead the institution.

The U.S. candidate, Mauricio Claver-Carone, a Trump adviser known for his hard-line stance on Venezuela and Cuba, is the current favorite to win the top spot at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which is set to hold a vote on the matter next month. "This postponement is necessary because something as vital to us as the new IDB president cannot come out of a virtual meeting," said Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola in an interview with Radio con Vos in Buenos Aires.

Claver-Carone would become the first person from outside Latin America to lead the Washington-based bank, a smaller cousin of the International Monetary Fund that has been led by Latin Americans since its founding in 1959. Mexico's finance ministry said last week that the vote should be postponed "until the conditions were right," echoing a similar call on Thursday from Chile. Also last week Costa Rica's foreign ministry said in a statement that delaying the election would be "a timely and convenient option".

Regional heavyweight Brazil has however backed Claver-Carone's candidacy, along with Colombia.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

UN food chief: Beirut could run out of bread in 2 1/2 weeks

The head of the UN food agency said Monday hes very, very concerned Lebanon could run out of bread in about two-and-a-half weeks because 85 per cent of the countrys grain comes through Beiruts devastated port but he believes an area of the...

At least 10 dead in Ethiopia protests over autonomy - health officials

At least 10 people died in clashes between protesters and security forces in Ethiopias southern region on Monday, health officials said, the latest violence as myriad ethnic groups clamour for more autonomy.The protests were sparked by Sund...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 189 with 11 more fatalities

Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, pushing the death toll to 189, a state government bulletin said. A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,786, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,849 active cor...

1 dead, 4 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least four people were hospitalized with serious injuries as firefighters searched for more survivors.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020