Three independent MLAs meet Rajasthan Chief Minister
Three independent MLAs Om Prakash Hudla, Suresh Tank and Khushveer Singh met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence in Jaipur on Tuesday.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:04 IST
Three independent MLAs Om Prakash Hudla, Suresh Tank and Khushveer Singh met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence in Jaipur on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reiterated that his government will complete its full term and Congress party will win the next Assembly elections as well.
The development comes as the Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14. In the 200 members assembly, Congress has 107 MLAs. BJP has 72 MLAs. There are 3 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MLAs. There are 2 BTP, 2 CPI(M) and 1 RLD legislators also in the House. There are 13 independent MLAs in Rajasthan Assembly. (ANI)
