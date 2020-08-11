Left Menu
Canadian finance minister could lose job amid dispute over virus response - Globe and Mail

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:57 IST
Canadian finance minister could lose job amid dispute over virus response - Globe and Mail
Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau could lose his job amid disagreements with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over how to steer the economy through the coronavirus outbreak, the Globe and Mail said on Tuesday.

The Globe cited unnamed sources as saying Trudeau was uncertain whether Morneau was the right person to handle the recovery. Morneau has been financing minister since Trudeau's Liberals took power in late 2015.

