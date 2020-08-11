Madhya Pradesh CM tests negative for COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:43 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Chouhan had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25.
The Chief Minister said that he will be under isolation until tomorrow on the advice of doctors. "My COVID-19 report is negative. On the advice of doctors, I will be in isolation until tomorrow. I sincerely thank the doctors, nurses, and the entire team. My well-wishers prayed for my good health and I will be always grateful," Singh said in a tweet.
