Belarus opposition leader had no option but to leave her country, says Lithuania

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya left her home country on threat of detention, and Belarus officials facilitated her departure, Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius said. Tikhanouskaya was given a one-year visa and a place to stay in Lithuania, which is taking care of her safety, Linkevicius said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:02 IST
Belarus opposition leader had no option but to leave her country, says Lithuania
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LinkeviciusL)

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya left her home country on threat of detention, and Belarus officials facilitated her departure, Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius said. "She apparently faced certain pressure and did not have much choice but to leave the country," Linkevicius told a news conference.

"Apparently, the other choice was not compatible with freedom, so she needed to take the offered possibility to leave the country, and used it", said Linkevicius. Tikhanouskaya was given a one-year visa and a place to stay in Lithuania, which is taking care of her safety, Linkevicius said. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik)

