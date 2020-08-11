Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rome's first woman mayor to run for second term

Raggi, 42, became the Eternal City's first woman mayor when elected in 2016, in a major breakthrough for 5-Star ahead of national polls two years later when it won almost twice as many votes as its nearest rival. Her early years as mayor were dogged by resignations from her team, the arrest for corruption of a top aide and chronic problems with trash collection.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:49 IST
Rome's first woman mayor to run for second term

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi, from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, has announced plans to run for a second term, hoping to steal a march on rivals in a long campaign for next year's vote. Raggi, 42, became the Eternal City's first woman mayor when elected in 2016, in a major breakthrough for 5-Star ahead of national polls two years later when it won almost twice as many votes as its nearest rival.

Her early years as mayor were dogged by resignations from her team, the arrest for corruption of a top aide and chronic problems with trash collection. In November 2018, she was acquitted of accusations of lying over the appointment of the capital's head of tourism.

Since then, the pressure on her has eased and city hall has made progress in road repairs, public transport and consolidating finances. "You can't change Rome in five years, but you can turn things in the right direction, and we have turned things in the right direction," Raggi told daily Il Fatto Quotidiano in an interview on Tuesday, confirming her aspiration for another term.

She faces an uphill task. 5-Star is polling at around 16% nationally compared with the 32% it won at the 2018 election. It is not even clear if she will have the support of her own party which, if it wants to back her, will need to change internal rules that do not allow members to hold elected office - even in different posts - for more than two terms.

Raggi is already in her second elected position, having served as a city councillor before becoming mayor. Matteo Salvini's right-wing League, Italy's most popular party, and its hard-right ally Brothers of Italy have been attacking Raggi for months with an eye on the 2021 election.

"Raggi is the only one who doesn't realise what a state Rome is in," Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni tweeted on Tuesday. "We need a mayor who is worthy of the capital."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

French privacy watchdog opens investigation into TikTok

Frances data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday that it was making preliminary investigations into TikTok after it received a complaint in May against the Chinese-owned video-sharing app. TikTok, owned by Chinas ByteDance, is already und...

France extends ban on mass gatherings ban to Oct. 30 - PM

France is extending a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to Oct. 30 as coronavirus infections rise sharply, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. Castex told a news conference that the coronavirus situation in France h...

HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra governments response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. The court,...

Judges skeptical toward Trump ex-aide Flynn's bid to immediately end case

U.S. appeals court judges on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to compel a federal judge to immediately drop the criminal case against him as the Justice Depar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020