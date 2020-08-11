Left Menu
Development News Edition

AICC committe to look into all grievances, leadership issue in Rajasthan in time-bound manner: Sachin Pilot

After nearly a month-long tussle with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said he has been assured that the AICC committee announced by the party to address his concerns, and that of the other aggrieved MLAs, will look into leadership issue in the state among other pending grievances.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:19 IST
AICC committe to look into all grievances, leadership issue in Rajasthan in time-bound manner: Sachin Pilot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

After nearly a month-long tussle with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said he has been assured that the AICC committee announced by the party to address his concerns, and that of the other aggrieved MLAs, will look into leadership issue in the state among other pending grievances. He also said that during his meeting with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, he had made no personal demands for any post and asserted that he has left it to the party to decide on his "future role".

After his meeting with Rahul and Priyanka, the Congress issued a statement, saying Pilot will work in the "interest of the Congress", and a three-member committee will be set up to address his grievances and that of other aggrieved MLAs, signalling an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session from August 14. In an interview to PTI, Pilot said the issues raised by him and the MLAs supporting him were not personal in nature. "It was about governance structures, delivery of promises, it was about collective and participative leadership in the state which we thought was not in line with what was expected of the Congress government," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said. "Those issues we wanted to raise with the party leadership which we have, and I am happy and thankful to the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) who has taken cognizance of these issues and will address all our grievances in a time bound manner through the committee which the AICC has announced," he said. Asked what assurance was given to him by the party on key demands raised by the MLAs supporting him like problems in working under Gehlot's leadership, Pilot said, "All pending issues, including leadership issue in Rajasthan, will be looked into by the committee." "I have raised those issues individually and collectively and the committee will take a call after reviewing all aspects. The roadmap for redressal is already in place. I just hope it is achieved as soon as possible," Pilot said.

Asked if he would be given a role in AICC by the party, the 42-year-old leader said he would be happy to do what is asked of him by the party, but asserted that he has worked hard in Rajasthan, and it was his "karmabhoomi". "I leave it to the party to decide what is it that I need to do. I am committed to the people of Rajasthan, my constituents and the promises that I made to them," he added.

On the harsh words used by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against him like ''nikamma'', Pilot said, "I am also a human being, so I felt deeply sad and hurt when I heard the choice of words, but I chose not to respond in the same fashion because two wrongs don't make a right." "I think in public life and in politics we have to maintain the dignity of discourse. One may oppose, one may not agree, one may have a difference of opinion but I think one should refrain from using unparliamentary, derogatory and personal attacks sort of a language," he said. For five long years he toiled in Rajasthan to form the government but all these negative qualities about him "were not seen, but now they are being talked about", he added.

However, he said Gehlot is a very senior person and despite all that is being talked about, "I have nothing but regard and warmth to offer him". Asked about allegations that he and MLAs supporting him enjoyed BJP's "hospitality", Pilot said that during the last few weeks a lot of "kite flying" was done, a lot of stories were planted and a lot of rumour mongering was done to give a "different colour" to our concerns.

"From day one, I had said we are all Congress MLAs, we are firmly in the Congress party and I stand vindicated today," he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Tuesday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Sri...

Rohingya man held on charges of securing voter,Aadhaar card impersonating as Indian

Hyderabad, Aug 11 PTI A 37-year-oldRohingyaman from Myanmarwas arrested here after he allegedly impersonated as an Indian and secured voter and Aadhaar cardsbesides other ID documents, police said on Tuesday. Themanmigrated to India in 2008...

Mizoram BJP seeks governor's intervention to defer rural and local body polls

A delegation of Mizoram BJP unit led by its president Vanlalhmuaka on Tuesday called on state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai seeking his intervention to defer the upcoming village council and local council polls slated for August 27. Vanlal...

Kosovo club virus cases postpone Champions League qualifier

UEFA postponed a Champions League qualifying game hours before kickoff on Tuesday because a team from Kosovo was put into quarantine by Swiss authorities after a second player tested positive for COVID-19. Kosovo title winner KF Drita risks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020