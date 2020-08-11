Left Menu
Not made any demands, will do whatever party asks me: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said he has not made any demands with the party and issues raised by him with the party's central leadership concerning governance in Rajasthan and importance of party workers were being worked on.

11-08-2020
Congress leader Sachin Pilot speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said he has not made any demands with the party and issues raised by him with the party's central leadership concerning governance in Rajasthan and importance of party workers were being worked on. Pilot, whose differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led to a political crisis in Rajasthan, said he was an MLA and a Congress worker and will carry out the work assigned to him by the party.

"I have not made any demands with the party. I am an MLA and a Congress worker, I will do whatever party asks me to do," Pilot told ANI. "Everything happens in its own time. We raised the issues over governance, importance of party workers and the MLA's work and now it is being worked on," he added.

Asked about party workers' reaction about his returning to the state capital ahead of the assembly session, Pilot said they are happy that "we have kept their hard work in mind and have ensured their equal participation in the party". He said governance should be carried out in a manner that the workers have a sense of belonging.

Pilot also took a veiled dig at Gehlot for some of his remarks. "I am pained by the kind of words that were used, I think we should forget what was said. A level of discourse should be maintained in politics, there should be no feeling of personal animosity, work should be done based on issues and policy," he said.

Pilot was apparently referring to remarks in which Gehlot had described him as "nikamma" (useless) and "nakara" (incompetent) and accused him of conspiring with the BJP for the past six months to topple the government in the state. The Congress on Monday signalled an end to the political crisis faced by its government in Rajasthan after Pilot met Rahul Gandhi.

The party said Pilot had "committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan" and "a three-member committee" will be formed to address the issues raised by Pilot and "the aggrieved" Party leader KC Venugopal also said that both Pilot and Gehlot were happy.

Pilot was last month removed as Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief after he and MLAs loyal to him did not attend meeting of Congress legislature party. He and 18 other MLAs were issued disqualification notices by the assembly Speaker which they had challenged in court. (ANI)

Videos

