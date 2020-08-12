Former Pemex boss points finger at ex-Mexican president in graft case

A former boss of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos facing corruption charges has accused former president Enrique Pena Nieto and one of his top aides of using bribes to buy votes and influence, Attorney General Alejandro Gertz said on Tuesday. Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of Pemex, as the company is known, had filed a complaint saying that the ex- president and his former finance minister Luis Videgaray had instructed him to divert corporate bribes to Pena Nieto's 2012 election campaign and to buy votes in Congress, Gertz said.

"The man who later became president and his finance minister are the people (Lozoya) says were the ones who ordered him to give this money to various foreign election advisers who worked for the campaign," Gertz said in a video address. Lozoya said the same two ordered millions of pesos to be handed to a member of Congress and five senators to help the passage of economic reforms in 2013 and 2014 during Pena Nieto's presidency, Gertz added, without naming the lawmakers.

Pena Nieto and Videgaray, who have not been charged with anything, have previously denied any wrongdoing. Lozoya was extradited to Mexico from Spain last month to stand trial. He has denied any wrongdoing.