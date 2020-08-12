Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar faces latest U.S. progressive to face primary challenge

But officials in Omar's home state of Minnesota warned that a large volume of mailed-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic could delay results for days. "Her progressive politics is a platform of platitudes," said Antone Melton-Meaux, a Black lawyer who is one of four candidates challenging Omar in her Minneapolis-based district.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 03:22 IST
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar faces latest U.S. progressive to face primary challenge
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress and no stranger to criticism from across the aisle, faces a challenge from fellow Democrats hoping to unseat her in a primary election on Tuesday. Progressive Democrats have generally done well this primary cycle. Representative Rashida Tlaib, along with Omar a member of the "Squad" of four liberal freshman congresswomen, last week held off a challenge. But officials in Omar's home state of Minnesota warned that a large volume of mailed-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic could delay results for days.

"Her progressive politics is a platform of platitudes," said Antone Melton-Meaux, a Black lawyer who is one of four candidates challenging Omar in her Minneapolis-based district. A refugee from Somalia, Omar, 37, quickly became a national figure when she was elected in 2018. Republicans rebuked her left-wing politics, and President Donald Trump has falsely accused her of supporting al Qaeda. Republicans and Democrats alike have chided her criticisms of Israel, and she increased her security after death threats.

Omar's campaign has said it is not worried about the election outcome. "We're confident," spokesman Jeremy Slevin said. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said it might be up to a week until ballots are all counted.

Both Melton-Meaux and Omar have raised over $4 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Police reforms are a top issue in Omar's district, where George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in police custody in May, touching off nationwide protests.

Minnesota, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Vermont and Georgia all hold primary elections for Congress on Tuesday. The outcome will help set the stage for November elections to the House of Representatives and Senate that will determine the balance of power in Washington. In Georgia, a Republican who has made inflammatory comments about Muslims like Omar and expressed support for QAnon, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is running for an open House seat.

QAnon is a fringe belief propagated online that claims "deep-state" traitors are plotting against Trump, among other conspiracy theories. In videos released in June by Politico, Greene suggested Omar's election was part of "an Islamic invasion of our government."

The videos included derogatory comments about Blacks and Jews. Republican leaders denounced the comments after they surfaced. Greene faces John Cowan, a neurosurgeon, in a primary runoff. Whoever wins the primary in the conservative district will likely be elected in November.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Struggling live-event workers protest in Lisbon to save pandemic-hit sector

Banging on their flight cases, hundreds of struggling live-event workers took over one of Lisbons main squares Tuesday night to urge the countrys government to help them survive the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Acros...

Colombia tops 400,000 coronavirus cases, deaths close to 13,500

Colombia topped 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as deaths climb toward 13,500 and intensive care units in the capital Bogota remain near capacity. The Andean country has 410,453 confirmed cases of the virus, the health minis...

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar faces latest U.S. progressive to face primary challenge

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress and no stranger to criticism from across the aisle, faces a challenge from fellow Democrats hoping to unseat her in a primary election on Tuesday. Progressive...

UPDATE 1-Congresswoman Ilhan Omar latest U.S. progressive to face primary challenge

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress and no stranger to criticism from across the aisle, faces a challenge from fellow Democrats hoping to unseat her in a primary election on Tuesday. Progressive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020