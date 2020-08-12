Will conduct safe Assembly Session in Chhattisgarh amid COVID-19: Speaker Charan Das Mahant

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant on Wednesday said that preparations have been done to conduct the Assembly session safely amid the coronavirus pandemic. "In the view of the coronavirus outbreak, we have made taken all precautionary measures and have made preparations to contain the spread of infection. There will be no contact between two MLAs as we have put glasses between their seats. Also, MLAs would be asked to get the COVID testing done," he said while speaking to ANI.

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will commence from August 25 and will be restricted to just four days due to coronavirus pandemic. As per the official notification, the seventh session of the fifth state Assembly will begin on August 25 and conclude on August 28. (ANI)