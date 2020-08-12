Karnataka Congress summons legislators meet over Bengaluru violence

Karnataka Congress on Wednesday called a meeting of party legislators at 12 noon today over the violence in Bengaluru that claimed three lives and left 60 police personnel injured. Speaking to reporters here, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said that his party will give full support to the government in maintaining peace and harmony.

"I strongly condemn the incident and our party also condemns whatever happened last night. It happened because of a person's tweet on social media. I am getting to know through media that it was a well-planned incident. But at this point of time it is important to maintain peace," he said. "I have called a meeting of legislators at 12 noon over the violence. I have spoken to our CLP leader Siddaramaiah. We will give full support to the government to maintain peace and harmony," he added.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has demanded immediate arrest of those who instigated the violence. "The riots at Kavalabhairasandra last night and the riot that triggered it were both reprehensible. I appeal to both Hindu and Muslim communities to act with restraint and maintain peace," he tweeted.

"Immediate arrest and prosecution of the evildoers who instigated riots and responded with violence. I have informed the Bangalore Police Commissioner. Our party is fully cooperating to the state government's attempt to establish peace," Siddaramaih said in another tweet. He said that the attack on the police station is reprehensible and the police should act promptly and take action against the guilty.

110 persons accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting derogatory material on social media.

Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out. Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Bangalore city while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. (ANI)