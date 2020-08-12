Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delay in action against person who posted controversial content triggered Bengaluru violence: Cong

Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed on Wednesday alleged that the delay in police action against the person who posted controversial content on social media had triggered violence in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:47 IST
Delay in action against person who posted controversial content triggered Bengaluru violence: Cong
Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed on Wednesday alleged that the delay in police action against the person who posted controversial content on social media had triggered violence in Bengaluru. "A post was put up by a person on the social media but police did not take immediate action. The delay in action against the person who posted the content had created tension in the area. They should have taken immediate action who had posted this," Ahmed told ANI.

"Congress MLA immediately said that the person who posted the content had nothing to do with him. He condemned it," he said. Responding to Karnataka Minister CT Ravi's claim that violence was "planned riot" and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is behind it, the Congress leader said that it is totally irresponsible and wrong statement.

"We do not agree with such statements. These are his political statements," he said. Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night over a social media post allegedly made by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen.

110 persons accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. Accused Naveen has also been arrested now. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Paris marathon cancelled as COVID-19 cases pick up in France

This years Paris marathon has been cancelled, organisers said on Wednesday, as France battles against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.The marathon was originally due to take place on April 5 but had been postponed to Nov. 15 because of t...

COVID-19 made 3/4 Indian learners rethink career path: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic has made more than three out of four Indian learners to rethink their career path, according to a survey. As per the findings of the survey conducted by learning company Pearson, 87 percent of Indian students think onl...

Majority of Scots support independence from UK - YouGov poll

A majority of Scots support independence from the United Kingdom, a YouGov poll found on Wednesday, with support for nationalists bolstered by a much more positive view of how they have responded to COVID-19 compared with London. The poll f...

Fuel demand dips 11.7 pc in July

Indias fuel demand is beginning to flatline after showing signs of returning to life, as consumption dipped 11.7 per cent in July, official data showed. Fuel consumption, a barometer of economic activity in the country, had slumped by over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020