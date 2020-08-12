Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top German diplomat: Lebanon needs 'reboot' to regain trust

Lebanon needs a “strong reboot” and far-reaching economic reforms to rebuild trust with its citizens, Germany's foreign minister said ahead of his trip Wednesday to Beirut, following last week's massive explosion at the city's port that killed at least 171 people and wounded thousands.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:53 IST
Top German diplomat: Lebanon needs 'reboot' to regain trust

Lebanon needs a “strong reboot” and far-reaching economic reforms to rebuild trust with its citizens, Germany's foreign minister said ahead of his trip Wednesday to Beirut, following last week's massive explosion at the city's port that killed at least 171 people and wounded thousands. Heiko Maas said he was traveling to the Lebanese capital to “find out about the situation and consequences of the explosion and express our condolences and support.” He landed a few hours later in Beirut and was scheduled to tour the destroyed port and meet with members of local NGOs, as well as the country's president.

Germany has pledged 20 million euros (about 23 million dollars) in immediate help after the catastrophic Aug. 4 explosion that tore through the Lebanese capital with such intensity that it created a tremor felt in neighboring Cyprus. Thousands of buildings in the heart of the Beirut were destroyed and many more left homeless. The explosion was the result of thousands of tons of ammonium nitrated that were stored in the city's port for more than six years, apparently with the knowledge of top political and security officials. The explosion has fueled outrage and protests against top political leaders, and led to the resignation of the government on Monday. The Cabinet is now in a caretaker capacity.

Maas said he would hold talks in Beirut to see how the money can quickly get to the people who need it. He said he would also talk to the nation's political leaders and representatives of civil society about the future of Lebanon. "The country now needs a strong reboot and far-reaching economic reforms. It's the only way Lebanon can create a good future for its youth. It's the only way to build the needed trust,” he said. Meanwhile, Lebanon's caretaker Economy Minister Raoul Nehme sought to calm nerves, saying that Lebanon is not facing a bread crisis after the country's only wheat silo was destroyed by the explosion. Speaking during a tour of the port Wednesday, he said Lebanon has enough flour stock sufficient for four months and that part of the port is ready to receive container ships.

The head of the UN food agency David Beasley said on Monday he's “very, very concerned” Lebanon could run out of bread in about 2 ½ weeks because 85% of the country's grain comes through Beirut's devastated port. He said, however, that he believes an area of the port can be made operational later this month..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Thorough investigation pivotal in delivering justice: Amit Shah

A thorough investigation by police officers plays a crucial role in delivering justice, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday. Congratulating the awardees of the Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation, Shah s...

'Youth should feel free to be themselves': Manushi Chhillar on International Youth Day

On International Youth Day, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Wednesday advised the youth of the country to be aware of both the advantages and disadvantages of technology. We, the youth of our country, are riding on the techn...

Delhi police ASI dies, constable injured as roof of building collapses

A 49-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police died and his colleague was injured when the roof of a building in north Delhi where they gone as part of a tenant verification drive collapsed, officials said on Wednesday. Ahead of th...

Chinese city donates 40,000 masks to Annapolis

A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Marylands capital city amid the coronavirus pandemic. The donations from Changsha, China, were first offered to Annapolis city officials in April, when the need ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020