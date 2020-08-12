Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says two former presidents should testify about graft

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said two former presidents should have to testify about corruption after a former head of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) accused former officials of involvement in bribes. Former Pemex Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya on Tuesday filed a complaint saying ex-President Enrique Pena Nieto and his ex-finance minister Luis Videgaray had instructed him to direct bribes to Pena Nieto's 2012 election campaign and to buy votes in Congress.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:04 IST
Mexico's Lopez Obrador says two former presidents should testify about graft

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said two former presidents should have to testify about corruption after a former head of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) accused former officials of involvement in bribes.

Former Pemex Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya on Tuesday filed a complaint saying ex-President Enrique Pena Nieto and his ex-finance minister Luis Videgaray had instructed him to direct bribes to Pena Nieto's 2012 election campaign and to buy votes in Congress. Lopez Obrador called on Lozoya to come forward with evidence to back his accusations and said Pena Nieto's predecessor Felipe Calderon should also have to testify along with several unnamed lawmaker.

"Ex-president Calderon, ex-president Pena (Nieto), the lawmakers that are mentioned, the senators, all those mentioned have to testify," Lopez Obrador said at his daily morning news conference. Lopez Obrador's naming of Calderon appeared to reflect part of Lozoya's complaint that the attorney general said referred to irregularities in the construction of a petro-chemical plant.

Lozoya's allegations raise the stakes in an anti-corruption drive that Lopez Obrador has put at the heart of his agenda ahead of mid-term elections next year.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cummins India Q1 PAT down 65 pc at Rs 53 cr

Engines and related parts maker Cummins India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 53.02 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The company had p...

Janmashtami celebrated amid COVID-19 restrictions

The massive crowds of devotees in temples, elaborately decorated tableaus and Dahi Handi revelry were all missing this year on Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, as celebrations were dampened by COVID-19 restrictions. Amid blowing o...

More than 1,700 big wilful defaulters owe Rs 37,020 crore to PNB

Winsome Diamond Jewellery, Gitanjali Gems and ABG Shipyard are among the big wilful defaulters who together owe more than Rs 37,000 crore to Punjab National Bank PNB as of the end of the first quarter of 2020-21. As many as 1,787 big wilfu...

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby scraps general admission for 2020 amid COVID-19

The Kentucky Derby, which was rescheduled for Sept. 5 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held in front of a significantly reduced crowd of less than 23,000 spectators, Churchill Downs Racetrack said on Wednesday. According to the company...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020