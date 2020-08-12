Left Menu
Development News Edition

'One of our own.' Indians cheer Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as White House running mate

On annual trips to India as a child, Kamala Harris would go for strolls on the humid beaches of Chennai with her maternal grandfather and his friends, listening intently as they chatted about democracy and the need to treat everyone equally. Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both immigrated to the United States to study, made history on Tuesday when U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked her as his vice president.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:27 IST
'One of our own.' Indians cheer Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as White House running mate

On annual trips to India as a child, Kamala Harris would go for strolls on the humid beaches of Chennai with her maternal grandfather and his friends, listening intently as they chatted about democracy and the need to treat everyone equally.

Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both immigrated to the United States to study, made history on Tuesday when U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked her as his vice president. In a speech in 2018, Senator Harris recalled those early visits to her grandparents in the upscale neighbourhood of Besant Nagar, along the shores of the Bay of Bengal in southern India.

"I was not conscious of it at the time, but it was those walks on the beach with my grandfather in Besant Nagar that had a profound impact on who I am today," Harris, now 55, said in New York. Her grandfather, who was among millions of people who joined India's independence movement, later became a high-ranking government official.

On Wednesday, reporters and camera crew from local and national news channels crowded into the quiet, tree-lined street where Harris had spent time with her mother's family. A post box with her aunt's name embossed on it was the last remaining link to Harris's family in Chennai, after the aunt sold her ground-floor apartment.

The aunt, gynaecologist Sarala Gopalan, told CNN-News18 that she had been up since 4 a.m. local time, after hearing that Biden had picked her niece as his vice president. "She is very caring and kind to people, and that's what I like about her the most," Gopalan said. "If I send her a message right now saying Kamala I need you, the next day she will be here."

Her uncle Gopalan Balachandran told Reuters partner ANI about her love for both South Indian and American food. Her taste in music also points to her diverse upbringing, he said. "She likes India, she likes Indian music, but she likes jazz music also."

Harris trended on Twitter in India as business leaders and politicians praised her. "First Indian and Asian woman to get the nomination as official VP candidate. Thumbs up," Ram Madhav, a senior official of India's ruling party, wrote on Twitter.

On social media, users joked about how hyper-competitive Indian parents in the United States will now push their kids to aim even higher. "The bar for 'desi' achievement has suddenly been raised!," Indian opposition lawmaker Shashi Tharoor said, using a Hindi word to describe Indians.

"Beta (son) what are you doing these days? Oh, just a Harvard professor? Not even a mayor yet?"

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cummins India Q1 PAT down 65 pc at Rs 53 cr

Engines and related parts maker Cummins India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 53.02 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The company had p...

Janmashtami celebrated amid COVID-19 restrictions

The massive crowds of devotees in temples, elaborately decorated tableaus and Dahi Handi revelry were all missing this year on Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, as celebrations were dampened by COVID-19 restrictions. Amid blowing o...

More than 1,700 big wilful defaulters owe Rs 37,020 crore to PNB

Winsome Diamond Jewellery, Gitanjali Gems and ABG Shipyard are among the big wilful defaulters who together owe more than Rs 37,000 crore to Punjab National Bank PNB as of the end of the first quarter of 2020-21. As many as 1,787 big wilfu...

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby scraps general admission for 2020 amid COVID-19

The Kentucky Derby, which was rescheduled for Sept. 5 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held in front of a significantly reduced crowd of less than 23,000 spectators, Churchill Downs Racetrack said on Wednesday. According to the company...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020