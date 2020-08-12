MP Home Minister slams Congress for criticising Aatmanirbhar webinars

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday slammed Congress party for not understanding the purpose of the webinar on Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to the reporters, Mishra said, "I am surprised that Congress is criticising webinars. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a vision of 'Samridh' (Prosperous) Madhya Pradesh. I believe that those who are opposing this, must not have understood the purpose."

He further said, "They should understand that through the webinar, we have received many suggestions (on becoming Aatmanirbhar Bharat) which they (Congress) have not understood." Madhya Pradesh government has formed four groups to assess the suggestions which can be implemented under the Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh program.

"All the state Ministers are involved in four different groups to evaluate the suggestions received from the subject expert and people during the webinar on Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh," said Mishra adding, these groups will be submitting the conclusion of these suggestions to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan before August 25. The webinars were held on August 7, 8, 10 and 11.

On being asked about Randeep Singh Surjewala's comment on Rahul Gandhi becoming the next Congress President, Mishra said, "He has to be the party President. What will be your winning position if you are running a race alone." They can elect anyone from the party to be the president including Sonia Gandhi, he added.

Meanwhile, Mishra also urged to follow the Centre guidelines on the occasion of Janmashtami amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)